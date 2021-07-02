Thursday, July 8
OPEN MIC NIGHT
FEATURING JUDY THOMAS
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. In inclement weather, may be moved to the Recreation Outdoor Center.
FRIDAY, July 9
JAIME CHISMAR SPEAKS
FOR THE ST. LOUIS PARK
SUNRISE ROTARY CLUB
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in
St. Louis Park
Info: slpsunriserotary.org
Saturday, July 10
TWIN CITIES ACTOR EXPO
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Shops at West End, 1633 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park
Info: twincitiesfilmfest.org
HOPKINS FARMERS MARKET
When: 7:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 16 9th Ave S, Hopkins
Monday, July 12
ST. LOUIS PARK CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall. 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: stlouispark.org
Tuesday, July 13
HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL
WORK SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, 1010 1st Street S., Hopkins.
Info: hopkinsmn.com
Wednesday, July 14
JOLLY POPS CONCERT
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park
SONS OF GROOVE CONCERT
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park
Thursday, July 15
OPEN MIC NIGHT
FEATURING B & THE STING
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. In inclement weather, may be moved to the Recreation Outdoor Center.
Saturday, July 17
HOPKINS FARMERS MARKET
When: 7:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 16 9th Ave S, Hopkins
