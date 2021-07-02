Thursday, July 8

OPEN MIC NIGHT

FEATURING JUDY THOMAS

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. In inclement weather, may be moved to the Recreation Outdoor Center.

Info: stlouispark.org/our-city/summer-concerts or 952-924-2567 for concert status

FRIDAY, July 9

JAIME CHISMAR SPEAKS

FOR THE ST. LOUIS PARK

SUNRISE ROTARY CLUB

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in

St. Louis Park

Info: slpsunriserotary.org

Saturday, July 10

TWIN CITIES ACTOR EXPO

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Shops at West End, 1633 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park

Info: twincitiesfilmfest.org

HOPKINS FARMERS MARKET

When: 7:30 a.m. to noon

Where: 16 9th Ave S, Hopkins

Info: https://www.hopkinsfarmersmarket.com

Monday, July 12

ST. LOUIS PARK CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall. 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: stlouispark.org

Tuesday, July 13

HOPKINS CITY COUNCIL

WORK SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, 1010 1st Street S., Hopkins.

Info: hopkinsmn.com

Wednesday, July 14

JOLLY POPS CONCERT

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park

Info: stlouispark.org/our-city/summer-concerts or 952-924-2567 for concert status

SONS OF GROOVE CONCERT

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park

Info: stlouispark.org/our-city/summer-concerts or 952-924-2567 for concert status

Thursday, July 15

OPEN MIC NIGHT

FEATURING B & THE STING

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. In inclement weather, may be moved to the Recreation Outdoor Center.

Info: stlouispark.org/our-city/summer-concerts or 952-924-2567 for concert status

Saturday, July 17

HOPKINS FARMERS MARKET

When: 7:30 a.m. to noon

Where: 16 9th Ave S, Hopkins

Info: www.hopkinsfarmersmarket.com

