This year, the 2020-21 St. Louis Park city-school calendar has been published online only, with no paper version or mailing.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to project months in advance the conditions for various important dates, events and programs,” a city statement explains. “This version allows the greatest flexibility for updating and providing the most current information as the year goes on.”
The calendar is available on the St. Louis Park School District website, slpschools.org, or on the city’s website, stlouispark.org.
Those who are unable to access the calendar online may contact the city at 952-924-2540 or the school district at 952-928-6000 to receive printed information.
