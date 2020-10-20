St. Louis Park’s brush drop-off site will close Sunday, Nov. 1, for the winter.
Before then, city residents may drop off brush, branches and logs at the site, 2501 Edgewood Ave. S. The entrance is at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Colorado Avenue South. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. There is no charge for residents. A Minnesota ID, driver’s license or utility bill is required as proof of residency. Visit stlouispark.org/brush-drop-off for more information.
The city is also inviting residents to adopt a storm drain by committing to keep it clear of leaves, trash and other debris. Sweeping and cleaning up around a storm drain protects creeks, wetlands and lakes by preventing pollution from entering waterways. Visit adopt-a-drain.org/map to sign up.
