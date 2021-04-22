The St. Louis Park brush drop-off site has opened for the season at 2501 Edgewood Ave. S., near Cedar Lake Road and Colorado Avenue South.

Site hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

There is no charge for city residents. A Minnesota ID or driver’s license is required as proof of residency.

Branches, brush or logs greater than 4 feet in length or 4 inches in diameter are too big for residential curbside collection but may be brought to the site.

Yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, will be accepted at the site on Saturdays and Sundays only. Excess soil and fill, lumber, fencing and rocks are not accepted.

The city also began offering compost April 17 for residents, who must bring their own shovels and containers. Each household can take 25 gallons of compost.

Info: stlouispark.org/services/garbage-recycling/brush-drop-off

