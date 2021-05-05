The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources has elected Della Young, of Brooklyn Park, as citizen Chair. Nancy Gibson, of St. Louis Park, was elected as citizen vice chair.
Young is the owner of Young Environmental Consulting Group LLC, an environmental planning, permitting and compliance consulting firm. Young was appointed to the commission in 2017 by Gov. Mark Dayton.
“I sincerely appreciate the vote of confidence from appointed citizens on the commission,” said Young. “I am excited to continue using my expertise to work with them and representatives from Minnesota’s legislative and executive branches on ways to enhance Minnesota’s environment and natural resources.”
Gibson is co-founder of The International Wolf Center in Ely, chaired the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund for 14 years and helped lead the constitutional campaign to rededicate those lottery funds for 25 more years. Gibson has served on the commission for 15 years and was recently reappointed by Gov.r Tim Walz. As the previous citizen chair, Gibson supported the motion to have Young step into that role to succeed her.
The commission is responsible for making funding recommendations to the Minnesota State Legislature for special environment and natural resource projects, primarily from the state’s lottery-generated Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The commission is made up of five state senators, five state representatives, and seven citizen members; members from each of those categories elect their own chair and vice chair. The six chairs and vice chairs constitute the commission’s executive committee which helps determine meeting agendas and approves its administrative budget.
The LCCMR developed from a program initiated in 1963. Since then, more than $1 billion has been appropriated to over 2,300 projects recommended to protect and enhance Minnesota’s environment and natural resources. For more information on the commission, please visit lccmr.leg.mn.
The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund is a permanent dedicated fund in the Minnesota state treasury that was established by 77% voter approval of a constitutional amendment in 1988. The amendment directs 40 percent of the net proceeds of the Minnesota State Lottery into the fund until the year 2025. Since 1991, approximately $697 million from the fund has been spent on over 1,700 projects.
