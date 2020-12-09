St. Louis Park has re-introduced its “Park ... at Home” virtual recreation programming while parks and recreation facilities are closed to the public.
Each Tuesday through December, the city’s social media @stlouispark and its website, stlouispark.org/parks-rec, will provide activities for individuals and families to do in their own homes and neighborhoods.
In addition, Westwood Wednesdays are also making a comeback, with new educational videos featuring live animals each Wednesday, hosted by Westwood Hills Nature Center staff. Subscribe to the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/slpcable to be notified when new videos are posted or visit the Westwood Hills Nature Center Facebook page @WestwoodHillsNatureCenter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.