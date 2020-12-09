St. Louis Park has re-introduced its “Park ... at Home” virtual recreation programming while parks and recreation facilities are closed to the public.

Each Tuesday through December, the city’s social media @stlouispark and its website, stlouispark.org/parks-rec, will provide activities for individuals and families to do in their own homes and neighborhoods.

In addition, Westwood Wednesdays are also making a comeback, with new educational videos featuring live animals each Wednesday, hosted by Westwood Hills Nature Center staff. Subscribe to the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/slpcable to be notified when new videos are posted or visit the Westwood Hills Nature Center Facebook page @WestwoodHillsNatureCenter.

Load comments