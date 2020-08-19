St. Louis Park will light the Louisiana Avenue and Highway 7 bridge in purple Wednesday, Aug. 26, in recognition of Women’s Equality Day.
The League of Women Voters St. Louis Park is highlighting the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote.
The League will celebrate Women’s Equality Day Aug. 26 to honor the milestone and to call attention to continuing efforts to achieve full equality in the nation. The date celebrates the women of St. Louis Park and those who fought for ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission has partnered with the national League of Women Voters to promote a symbolic, “Forward into Light,” to honor past and present suffrage leaders.
The St. Louis Park chapter of the League of Women Voters was formed in 1954. With voting rights a top priority for the chapter, one of the key recent efforts has involved a Kids Voting initiative under the leadership of Dorothy Karlson.
To learn more about the chapter, visit lwvslp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.