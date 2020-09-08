St. Louis Park has begun enforcing its 48-hour limit for on-street parking again.

The city did not enforce the limit through Sept. 7 in accordance with the extension of Minnesota’s COVID-19 peacetime emergency and StayStafeMN, which continues to encourage Minnesotans who can work from home to do so.

The city began to enforce the limit again in part to ensure that vehicles that may be abandoned are removed from city streets prior to the winter snowplowing season. The 48-hour limit is enforced on a complaint basis only; police officers are not proactively monitoring the 48-hour parking ordinance. When a parking complaint is received, the city attempts to contact the registered owner of the vehicle and to understand the circumstances before any enforcement action is taken.

Individuals with a special circumstance that requires them to park vehicles on the street for longer than 48 hours may contact the police department non-emergency number at 952-924-2618 to discuss options.

