WithAll Executive Director Lisa Radzak, left, and Life Brave co-founder and race director Alice Halvorson pause for a photo Aug. 13 at the Woodbury event benefiting St. Louis Park-based nonprofit WithAll. (Submitted photo)
A unicorn greets kids at the LiveBrave event. (Submitted photo)
The kids race gets underway. (Submitted photo)
Races head out from the start line during the LiveBrave event. (Submitted photo)
The St. Louis Park-based organization WithAll participated in the Live Brave fundraising racing event intended to raise awareness about eating disorders Aug. 13 in Woodbury.
The event featured a 5K, a 1-mile race and a children’s half-mile fun run.
WithAll is a nonprofit serving a national audience. Its mission is “to ensure that kids and adults are able to live free of shame, confusion, and fear relating to body image or food.”
WithAll’s Recovery Support Program provides grants to individuals with financial need who are seeking intensive treatment from an eating disorder. These grants are for living expenses, like groceries to follow a meal plan or for housing, helping to alleviate financial worries so recipients can instead focus on treatment and recovery. To learn more or to apply for a grant, visit www.withall.org.
WithAll’s What to Say initiative equips adult role models like parents, teachers, coaches and health care providers with tips, tools and talking points to use with kids to support kids’ healthy body image and positive relationship with food. The effort is intended to prevent eating disorders, anxiety, depression and unhealthy excess weight. To learn more or to apply for a grant, visit www.whattosaynow.org.
Alice Halvorson and Jeff Burkart, of Woodbury, founded the Live Brave 5K and kids run in 2021, adding the one-mile race this year.
