fw11CO_sttherese.jpg

Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary President Jane Herb and St. Therese CEO Craig Abbott.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Nonprofit St. Therese has announced its plans to assume ownership of a life plan community in Monroe, Michigan. The community is currently owned by the nonprofit Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

St. Therese CEO Craig Abbott said the move would provide needed aid to the 177-year-old organization IHM.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments