Nonprofit St. Therese has announced its plans to assume ownership of a life plan community in Monroe, Michigan. The community is currently owned by the nonprofit Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
St. Therese CEO Craig Abbott said the move would provide needed aid to the 177-year-old organization IHM.
“Like many Catholic congregations, they are seeing the number of Sisters decline and were seeking a partner to ensure the legacy and mission continues in a sustainable manner into the future,” Abbott said. “After a robust process that involved IHM’s review and exploration of several organizations, we are grateful and incredibly humbled that they chose Saint Therese to become their partner.”
The Catholic campus grounds and senior living community will transfer ownership from IHM to St. Therese in the coming weeks, and St. Therese will become the parent organization that owns the IHM Senior Living Community and its related assets. The community has 143 assisted living rooms, 58 specialty care rooms and 19 independent living rooms open to people of any faith, some of which are utilized by IHM nuns.
It is estimated that the transition will be complete on July 1. All employees are expected to be retained, as well as the name of the campus.
St. Therese reports that the Catholic nuns that reside on the campus will continue to receive care and housing “into perpetuity” as well as have access to congregational office space. Specifically, IHM will continue to manage its congregation and own St. Mary’s Academy.
IHM President Jane Herb echoed Abbott in a statement of her own.
“Saint Therese possesses the expertise and financial resources necessary to continue to grow and market our facility so we can focus our resources on caring for our sisters and carrying on the IHM mission,” Herb said.
St. Therese reports that the acquisition is the first of its kind for the organization, and is part of Abbott’s strategy to “broaden its footprint and ministry in other markets with other mission-aligned organizations.”
Abbott was named CEO of St. Therese last spring.
St. Therese is a nonprofit senior care organization headquartered in St. Louis Park with locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. It plans to open another location in Corcoran in 2024.
