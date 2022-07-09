Groves Learning Organization in St. Louis Park has a new president.
G. Bryan Fleming began his time at the nonprofit educational system June 13 after servubg on the organization’s board of trustees since 2019. During his time with the organization, Fleming has helped it in its recent rebranding efforts, aided in outlining the structure and purpose of the school’s admissions and enrollment management team, and helped the organization define its goals for diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging in its strategic plan.
“I fundamentally believe that children live well when they learn well,” Fleming said. “I want to continue to strive to make strategic and systemic changes to the education system that benefit families and communities, and I think this is another great opportunity for me to do just that.”
The San Francisco native is also a member of the Metropolitan Airports Commission Equity & Inclusion Task Force and a member of the Prior Lake Planning Commission.
“In his time working with GLO, Bryan has been an advocate for our students and community,” said Meredith McGuirk, board chair of the Groves Learning Organization. “We are pleased he has accepted this position and look forward to all he will accomplish in moving our key objectives forward.”
Before his career began, Fleming attended the University of New Mexico, earning his bachelor’s degrees in music education and trombone performance. Fleming started as a music educator in the Albuquerque Public Schools and at the Albuquerque Academy. Following a move to Minnesota, he received his Master of Arts degree in Education Administration from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. He did so while working at Hopkins Schools as an educator, coach and district-level leader and The Blake School as a senior administrator. Fleming has also pursued post-graduate studies at Harvard University in education leadership and policy.
Groves Learning Organization has a history of supporting students who struggle with learning disabilities and attention disorders, as well as promoting evidence-based literacy instruction for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.