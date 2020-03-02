St. Louis Park-based Baywood Home Care is marking 20 years as an in-home care business.
The company seeks to provide nursing-home level care to adult clients, both seniors and adults with other disabilities.
“We are extremely proud to have been serving our community in Minnesota with exceptional in-home care for two full decades,” said president and founder Dr. Dorothy Muffett.
Muffett, who founded the business in 2000, said in the statement, “Clients of all ages, ranging from 18 to 100+ who need care, either because of illness or injury, are able to receive nursing-home level care in the environment of their choice because of what we do at Baywood Home Care.”
The company provides in-home caregivers in single-family homes, apartments on a senior campus and assisted-living apartments for the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area and southern Minnesota. Baywood Home Care is located at 6465 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 150.
For more information, visit baywoodhomecare.com.
