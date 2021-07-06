The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded a $75,000 grant for the African American Leadership Forum in St. Louis Park.
The grant is intended “for general operations to promote systemic changes to advance the educational, economic, and health needs of the African American community in Minnesota,” according to the foundation.
The award was a part of 210 grants totaling $12.1 million that the trust announced June 30.
Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and trustee of the trust, said, “As communities continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, these organizations are supporting basic needs, education and training, economic self-sufficiency, and other programs directed at helping the recovery.”
