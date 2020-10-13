St. Louis Park-based Achieving Cures Together will host a virtual event, Spread Hope, to hear from experts around the nation sharing highlights of their research and clinical trials that they say connects microbial health to autism, cancer recovery and gastrointestinal health. Guest speakers include Dr. Alexander Khoruts, Dr. James Adams, Dr. Rosa Krajmalnik-Brown, Dr. Byron Vaughn and Dr. Shernan Holtan.
Achieving Cures Together is a nonprofit with a mission to find cures, save lives and alleviate suffering for people with ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, autism, diabetes, C. difficile and other microbiome-related diseases. ACT funds treatment and research to restore damaged gut microbes by the University of Minnesota Microbiota Therapeutics Program, which has treated over 800 sick patients in addition to supplying therapeutics to clinical trials around the country.
ACT’s virtual event “Spread Hope” will be 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. To learn more or register for the free event, visit www.achievingcures.com/2020spreadhope.
