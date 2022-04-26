In a novel about his father’s experiences in World War II alongside a fellow Battle of the Bulge soldier who became an ethicist, St. Louis Park author John Hall examines the long-term impacts of war in “A Rare Encounter: A War Novel.”
Hall, a former newspaper editor and publisher and Walker Art Center communications director, wrote the book based upon the accounts of his father, Capt. John William Hall, and Capt. Roger Lincoln Shinn.
“I took these factual stories and I created the dialogue, I created the atmosphere, I created something that was going to bring the reader closer to who these people were and what they had to go through and still retain the basic facts of the story,” the author said.
While he described his father as a taciturn man who did not speak about the war often, Hall said he found his diary in an old box along with war records. He also had met Shinn at a reunion in 1982 and read Shinn’s book regarding the war.
“It came together, and it was just too great a story to leave behind,” Hall said. “I had to let it out into the universe.”
He began writing the book about seven years ago, publishing the hardcover version last December. Earlier this year, he released the softcover version.
The elder Hall and Shinn served in the same battalion and met on a voyage to Europe in 1944.
“Their first experience in war was the first day of the Battle of the Bulge, which was the largest American battle of the war and the most costly,” said the author. “It was brutal, and they were both untested, green captains.”
Shinn had been ordained as a minister but decided to forgo the chaplaincy to join in combat instead.
“He said he tucked his Bible under his arm and volunteered to be a combat infantryman because he wanted to see what war was really like on the front lines of battle,” Hall said.
His father’s diary, Shinn’s account and a description of his father’s actions in the U.S. Army’s official account of the Battle of the Bulge helped set forth the sound and fury of the battle, he said. His father received a medal for valor in the early part of the battle as a result of a firefight with Nazi soldiers. Shinn, meanwhile, survived more than 150 days in captivity.
“They all went through Hell,” Hall said.
He served in the Army himself, preparing young men to go to Vietnam, and interacted with soldiers who returned from that war. That experience, and the death of a friend in the war, helped inform his approach to the book.
“A lot of things go into the development of a story like this,” he said. “It’s not just a war story. It’s a human story.”
A section of the book focuses on family.
“It’s about what men and women struggle with when their already-difficult world disappears and is replaced with the unthinkable experiences they have in war,” Hall said. “It’s a story of a family in turmoil.”
His father spent much of his youth “trying to escape the gravitational pull of his austere and violent father” during the Dust Bowl of Oklahoma, Hall said. His father determined to leave the hardships of the Great Depression and escape his declining fortunes.
“What happened, ironically, is that he left that and stepped into the vortex of world war,” Hall said.
His father initially joined the Oklahoma National Guard, becoming a rifle champion. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he signed up as an officer candidate in the Army.
Reflecting upon the situations that his father and Shinn faced in World War II as described in his book, Hall said, “I think what would be surprising to people when they read it is the kinds of decisions young soldiers are faced with in the immediacy of battle because there’s no way they can prepare for those things. And the Battle of the Bulge took the Army almost completely off guard.”
The two protagonists of the book had been stationed in Belgium and Luxembourg for about three months with little action.
“And then one morning, almost the entire German army attacked them to try to drive them into the sea,” Hall said. “There was this great cataclysm that nobody really was ready for, and it deals with what goes on through the minds of these soldiers, how they react and what kind of decisions they have to make in almost a split second to not only win and be victorious in battle but also to retain their own humanity.”
His father and Shinn struggled in that regard, and some of his father’s decisions “ran counter to military textbooks, shall we say,” the author said.
Shinn expounded upon those decisions years later while working as the Reinhold Niebuhr professor of social ethics at Union Theological Seminary and Columbia University in New York.
In reading the accounts of Shinn and his father, Hall said they had lingering questions they asked themselves.
“I think readers will ask themselves why our species is so vulnerable, so ready even, to get to the point of sacrificing their young in these perpetual wars,” he said. “I think we forget that wars have a tendency not to end. World War II didn’t begin with the invasion of Poland. It started much, much earlier. It certainly didn’t end in 1945.”
Rather, he said the book looks deeply at the effects and reverberations of the war in the lives of people, with parallels during the Vietnam War.
“I think in a real sense the war in Ukraine now that’s being perpetrated by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is really an extension of what was left after World War II and this kind of antiquated look at how somehow wars are a great way to deal with political affairs, which they aren’t,” Hall said. “They seem unavoidable, but war’s reach is long and deep, and I think the book hints at that very clearly.”
More information about the book is available at jkhallauthor.com.
