The Third Annual St. Louis Park Art Fair will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Boulevard in St. Louis Park.
More than 60 Minnesota artists are expected to participate. Music and food trucks are also planned.
Due to construction in the area, organizers suggest planning ahead to find parking.
For more information, visit slpfota.org/artfair.
