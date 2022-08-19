The Fourth Annual St. Louis Park Art Fair is set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
More than 70 local artisans plan to sell their handmade goods at the fair, including paintings, candles, ceramics, jewelry, leather goods and more.
The art fair will host its first Youth Artist Minimarket 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Ten St. Louis Park young people selected for the market will sell their handmade items.
Minnesota art cars are scheduled to appear on the site. Stacia Goodman plans to lead a mosaic activity, and the Parktacular Ambassadors will lead a hands-on art project.
The success of the event relies heavily on volunteers to help with artist check-in and day-of support.
A sign-up form is available at tinyurl.com/3c8scc3u. Shifts are two hours in length.
The event’s website is slpfota.org/artfair. Its Facebook event page is at facebook.com/events/707278593609582, and its Instagram and Facebook accounts may be found by searching for @slp_artfair.
