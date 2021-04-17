The application period to show exhibits at the St. Louis Park Art Fair opened April 5 and will run through Tuesday, May 25.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, an outdoor covered space adjacent to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The event will follow all required health guidelines and will feature local artist and maker booths, food trucks, entertainment, live art demos and community art projects.

Artist selections will be made based on artistic quality, creative impact and marketability.

To apply or for more information, visit slpfota.org/art-fair-application.

Tags

Load comments