The St. Louis Park Aquatic Park will close after its final day of the year Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The pool, 3700 Monterey Drive, will be open 1-7 p.m. Aug. 25. Visitors who bring a nonperishable food donation or cash donations for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program food shelf can gain admission for $3. All season pass holders who bring a donation will receive a coupon for one free small fountain beverage at the concession stand, which will feature last-day specials. Buy-one-get-one-free coupons may not be used at the event.

Info: 952-924-2500 or tinyurl.com/4zkp2bzn

