St. Louis Park city officials worked with a cocktail room and two restaurant owners while crafting new rules for outdoor gatherings at businesses in the community.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved permits for the expanded outdoor customer service areas June 1. The measure temporarily waives or relaxes some zoning regulations, like setbacks and minimum parking requirements, and waives fees for permits relating to signage, tents and temporary uses.
Up to 50 people would be allowed, with social distancing required, at outdoor facilities, according to an order by Gov. Tim Walz. The order also limits the number of people at tables to between four unrelated individuals or six family members.
The city measure streamlines requests to limit processing times. The policy will continue through the end of the year or until revoked by the council or until the governor’s emergency declaration ends.
“It’s such a challenging time for the businesses of our community, and it requires creativity on our part to do what we can to help them weather this crisis,” Councilmember Larry Kraft said.
The temporary changes for St. Louis Park streets and sidewalks may be inconvenient for some residents, he acknowledged.
“I asked for patience and flexibility,” he said while adding that the changes are being made to “help maintain the vitality of our community.”
Kraft suggested possible future closures or partial closures for city streets to allow people walking or biking past businesses to traverse the area more easily and to help alleviate parking issues.
In addition to bars and restaurants, the permits could apply to yoga and fitness activities, with classes limited to 10 people.
“It is difficult to anticipate all the requests we may receive,” a city staff report says. “Therefore, staff will have to exercise discretion to accommodate what is reasonable while being sensitive to potential safety and nuisance impacts that may result.”
The permits will allow small businesses to bring activities that are typically conducted indoors to the outdoors, Councilmember Rachel Harris said.
“It could evolve into greater outdoor and outside interaction between our community and our businesses,” Harris said.
Councilmember Margaret Rog wondered about potential liability issues that could arise relating to outdoor activities.
Assistant Zoning Administrator Gary Morrison said some applicants have raised the concern and are working with their insurance companies to address it.
Rog also said the outdoor activities could impact neighbors. The city will recommend that applicants contact nearby residents, Morrison indicated. Rog asked city staff to seek to assist businesses that may lack funds for tents, perhaps through the city’s revolving loan fund.
Mayor Jake Spano said some restaurant owners have been frustrated with limitations in the governor’s order, such as the limit of 50 patrons, but Spano said, “They are the guardrails that are up for us.”
The temporary permits are a creative way to allow small businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said.
“We need the jobs that come with it, and we need the economy of SLP to keep thriving, so I just ask people to be patient,” Mohamed said. “We’re all trying to live a new normal.”
Applications for the permits are available at stlouispark.org/services/permits/temporary-outdoor-customer-service-area-permit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.