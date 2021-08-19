The Park Theater Company will again host its Annual Community Talent Show 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 Veterans' Memorial Amphitheater in Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
This year's show will include a variety of talent with a circus background and a light show launched by DJ Mike Cohn, also known as Mr. McRolls, as part of the St. Louis Park Summer Concert Series.
Admission is free. For more information, email theparktheater@gmail.com or call 952-935-5762.
