Snowfall could lead to tickets and towing for those caught unaware while parked in St. Louis Park.
The city generally calls snow emergencies following a snowfall of 3 inches or more or in advance of an approaching storm forecast to produce at least 6 inches of snow, according to the city website, stlouispark.org.
“Timing, duration, intensity and estimated snow amount are factors in determining if a snow emergency is warranted ahead of the storm,” the website states.
Motorists may park vehicles on the street after it is plowed to the curb, but parking earlier may result in the vehicle being impounded.
The city announces snow emergencies on the website, including under a web page at slpsnow.org.
Individuals may sign up for ParkAlert at slpsnow.org to be notified when an emergency is declared.
The city also offers alerts through the mystlouispark app for Apple and Android devices, popping up a display when a snow emergency is called.
The city also suggests following its social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which use the handle @stlouispark. The city also has a site on Nextdoor.
Individuals may also visit www.stlouispark.org/sign-up to register for GovDelivery email and text notifications for snow emergencies and other events.
They may call 952-230-0743 for updates.
ParkTV, online at www.parktv.org, and television news stations 4, 5, 9 and 11 also announce snow emergencies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.