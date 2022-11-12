Snowfall could lead to tickets and towing for those caught unaware while parked in St. Louis Park.

The city generally calls snow emergencies following a snowfall of 3 inches or more or in advance of an approaching storm forecast to produce at least 6 inches of snow, according to the city website, stlouispark.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments