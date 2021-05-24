St. Louis Park city officials have announced three finalists for city manager. The finalists were selected by the City Council from a group of 13 candidates, which were identified by GovHR USA executive search consultants from the 72 applicants for the position.
Jeffrey Dahl currently serves as the city manager for Wayzata, which has 65 employees and a budget of $22 million. Dahl has 15 years of experience in local government, previously serving as assistant city administrator and economic development director for Chaska and as the city administrator and planner for Osseo. Dahl has a bachelor of arts and a master of arts in political science from the University of Minnesota.
Kimberly Keller currently serves as the director of regulatory services for Minneapolis. The division of regulatory services has nearly 200 employees and a budget of $26 million. Keller brings 15 years of experience in local government, having also served as the results management program coordinator and a senior policy aide for Minneapolis. Keller has a master of public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University and a bachelor of social work from Saint Catherine University.
Rebecca Olson currently serves as the assistant city manager for Roseville, which has 225 employees and a budget of $63 million. Olson has 16 years of experience in local government, including previous roles as the assistant to the city manager for Shoreview and assistant to the city manager for Blaine. Olson has a master of public administration from Hamline University and a bachelor of arts from the University of St. Thomas.
“I am pleased but not surprised to see such accomplished professionals seeking the opportunity to serve the St. Louis Park community,” said St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano. “My City Council colleagues and I look forward to meeting the candidates in person to further explore how their vision for St. Louis Park can build on past successes to serve the future.”
City department directors and invited external stakeholders will interview the finalists Friday, June 4. The City Council will conduct interviews with the finalists 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave., St. Louis Park. The June 5 interviews are open to the public to attend in person and observe.
In February, City Manager Tom Harmening announced his retirement. His last day with the city will be Aug. 1.
