Bill Davies, post commander of the St. Louis Park American Legion, is one of four individuals nationwide to receive the 2021 Boy Scouts of America National Duty to God Award.
A post on the Duty to God, PSA Facebook page announcing the awards says that “Davies embodies the values and personal attributes of both his faith and Scouting in all that he does.”
Davies is a Vietnam-era Army veteran who has won a Bronze Star and is a member of the National Religious Relationship Committee, the post notes. He is the past national chair and executive board member of the National Catholic Committee on Scouting. He is a past member of the Central Region Executive Board and currently serves on the region’s Silver Antelope Selection Committee, as well as being the current Area 1 vice-chair.
Davies is active in the Rotary Club and youth sports leagues, including serving as his area’s Little League president.
He has received the St. George Award, the Silver St. George Award and the Brother Barnabus Award for his involvement in the Catholic church. He has been involved with Scouting for more than 39 years, and his two sons are both Eagle Scouts. Davies has won numerous Scouting awards, such as the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.