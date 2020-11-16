The St. Louis Park American Legion is participating in the national Buddy Check campaign.
The St. Louis Park post is assisting World War II and Korean War veterans with their dues and donating to the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, or STEP. The local post is also assisting any veterans who request help with navigating the Department of Veterans Affairs health system.
“We are very careful about personal information and contact,” said St. Louis Park American Legion Post Service Officer Tom Schottenbauer in an email.
The American Legion’s Buddy Check program seeks to save veteran lives through peer support check-in calls. The veterans organization is also urging Congress to pass the Buddy Check Bill, which would make wellness checks a national priority for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
With military suicides up 20% over this time last year, Legionnaires nationally began making thousands of check-in calls to at-risk veterans across the nation to offer support and access to health and wellness programs in the week of Veterans Day and into the weeks ahead.
The American Legion warns that veterans can be at particular risk for depression and suicide around the holidays and into the winter months. Many veterans are disproportionately hard-hit by the pandemic due to age, chronic health issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and isolation. The program is designed to give Legionnaires the tools to make contact, engage in conversation, assess risks and direct veterans in need to the appropriate services.
The program encourages Legionnaires to make contact, lend a listening ear, and direct their peers to critical services. For information, visit legion.org/buddycheck. For urgent help, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
