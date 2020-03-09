Walter Huestis, an American Family Insurance agency owner in St. Louis Park, has been recognized through the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
“At American Family Insurance, we understand our customers deserve an exceptional and consistently outstanding experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, the company’s customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding experience and service that makes them clearly stand out among other insurance providers.”
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current agency owner.
Huestis has been an agency owner for American Family since October 2019. His agency office is at 8800 Hwy. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.