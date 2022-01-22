St. Louis Park actor Jeffery Goodson will participate in the Theatre 55 production of “The Rocky Horror Show” by Richard O’Brien in Minneapolis.

The play will run Jan. 28, through Feb. 6, at Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 South Fourth Street. Show times are 7 p.m. Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5, as well as 3 p.m. Jan. 30, and Feb. 6.

Tickets are $5-40 and available at theatre55.org.

