St. Louis Park has received the Gold designation from the national SolSmart program for steamlining the process for homes and businesses to set up solar power.
Gold is the SolSmart’s highest designation for communities taking steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development. To receive the designation, communities make changes to their local processes to reduce the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system. This includes evaluating local permitting processes as well as planning and zoning procedures.
The city achieved the top designation by pledging a turnaround time of three business days for small rooftop solar photovoltaic permit applications. It also updated the city solar ordinance so that special permits or hearings aren’t required for installation.
“This Gold designation showcases great collaboration between our zoning, building and sustainability staff to streamline solar in St. Louis Park,” said Brian Hoffman, St. Louis Park building and energy director. “We will continue to take bold steps to make the myriad benefits of solar energy accessible to our community and to support a resilient clean energy economy.”
St. Louis Park received the SolSmart Bronze designation in 2018 and the Silver designation in 2021 by creating an online solar permitting checklist, reviewing local zoning codes and identifying any restrictions to solar development, training inspection and permitting staff on solar, hosting Solar Power Hour group buy programs and creating a solar suitability map.
In 2021, the city also launched Solar Sundown, a cost share program through which qualifying property owners can receive a 4% or 6% reimbursement on their solar investment. Solar Sundown helped 43 households and five local businesses install solar in 2021. The $115,000 for funding the program leveraged $2.7 million in private investment in renewable energy in St. Louis Park. The program continues in 2022.
