St. Louis Park recently achieved Step 5 of the Minnesota GreenStep program, the highest step in this sustainability challenge.
The city has worked to implement best practice actions to meet its own sustainability goals with support from the program and its peers. Best practice actions include increasing energy efficiency, conserving natural resources, encouraging active transportation, adopting sustainable waste management policies and more. Learn more about the city’s efforts at greenstep.pca.state.mn.us/city-detail/12425.
The city achieved Step 4 in 2020. To maintain Step 4 status and advance to Step 5, the city’s sustainability division reported nearly 100 sustainability related metrics and showcased improvements in several metrics from 2019 to 2020.
“Achieving Steps 4 and 5 is a great milestone for the City of St. Louis Park,” said Emily Ziring, sustainability manager for the city, in a statement. “Gathering and analyzing our data over time helps us see where we need to push harder to meet our Climate Action Plan goals.”
Minnesota GreenStep is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help 143 participating cities and tribal nations achieve sustainability and quality-of-life goals. This free continuous improvement program is based upon 29 best practices that are tailored to Minnesota cities and tribal nations.
Info: MnGreenStep.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.