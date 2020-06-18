St. Louis Park is accepting submissions of original poetry to be stamped into local public sidewalks.
All city residents and students may submit up to two original short poems or excerpts. Poetry may be in any language.
Poems selected will be stamped in new sidewalk to be constructed in the Historic Walker Lake area on Lake and Walker Streets and in other areas during future sidewalk construction or repair projects.
The deadline to submit is Tuesday, June 30.
Info: stlouispark.org/our-city/arts-culture/sidewalk-poetry-program
