Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.