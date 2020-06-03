After Gov. Tim Walz limited restaurant and bar openings to outdoor areas beginning June 1, St. Louis Park city officials began a process to allow a variety of businesses to operate outdoors temporarily.
According to a city update, areas may be provided for outdoor dining, retail uses and classes like yoga and other fitness activities.
“The temporary outdoor customer service area application was created to assist St. Louis Park businesses to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” states the city’s website, stlouispark.org. “It is intended to initiate a review of a request to temporarily conduct business outside.”
The city began accepting the applications before the St. Louis Park City Council considered formal approval of the areas at a June 1 meeting. The application process also noted the city would not issue permits until the state authorized the activity.
The city does not approve business reopening plans but may provide comments about social distancing and “in some cases require changes to comply with social distancing guidelines as they exist at the time of review,” according to the city website.
The city is also accepting applications for temporary extensions of existing liquor licenses to include new outdoor dining areas or expansions of existing areas. Business owners can also apply for permits for tents larger than 400 square feet for outdoor activities. The tents cannot have sides.
Applications for temporary outdoor customer service areas will be taken on a case-by-case basis. Activity at one business may not be allowed at another due to unique circumstances, the city website warns. It also says, “Please note that due to potential safety and nuisance concerns, some activities may not be allowed outside.”
The permits would expire at the end of the year unless the city revokes them sooner, according to the city website. The city may do so if a stay-at-home order resumes or if the state allows businesses with the temporary permits to resume at their full capacity. The city would not charge fees for the temporary permits.
The City Council is pursuing the option after hearing from interested representatives of local businesses, Mayor Jake Spano said in a video on the city’s Facebook page.
“This is not a silver bullet to solve business problems,” he said. “Maybe a better analogy would be a piece of silver buckshot, right – one small solution that might be suitable for some businesses, might not be suitable for others. So we acknowledge that this isn’t the thing that’s going to help bars and restaurants and others get out of the challenges that we’re experiencing with COVID, but we want to at least try to be creative and thoughtful and give them some options.”
Spano encouraged viewers with other ideas to send them to him and city staff.
Spano said, “Please, please send those ideas our way because we need them.”
The applications are available at stlouispark.org/services/permits/temporary-outdoor-customer-service-area-permit.
Opening up activities at city parks
St. Louis Park also began opening more outdoor recreational space to the public. All city playground and play structures opened May 27.
A city update the same day warned, “As a reminder, playground equipment is not sanitized. Users are advised to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after playing on the equipment. Maintain physical distancing while using the equipment, and stay home if you’re sick or showing symptoms.”
Staff planned to begin installing batting cages in the city beginning June 1. The cages also will not be sanitized.
Athletic associations can submit preparedness plans to city staff to use city athletic fields for instructional purposes only. Games will not be permitted, and field use will be limited to 10 or fewer participants.
City staff are already working to retool summer offerings to meet state guidelines limiting groups to 10 people or fewer. The parks and recreation staff is also seeking to add more virtual programming.
“All programming is tentatively scheduled to start after July 6,” the May 27 update says. “An online brochure with program descriptions and registration information will be available in early June.”
The city is still planning a tentative opening for the St. Louis Park Aquatic Park Wednesday, July 1, but the city update cautions that a final decision has not yet been made.
“That decision will be made soon and will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to put effective measures in place to protect the health and safety of participants,” the update says.
The city reversed course on closures of courts for basketball, pickleball and tennis courts and opened them on a limited basis. Nets have been installed on alternating pickleball and tennis courts. Only one rim has been installed at each full-size basketball court.
The city’s skate park at Carpenter Park and all picnic shelters remain closed “due to inability to limit the number of users at these facilities,” according to the update.
To view city updates, visit stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
