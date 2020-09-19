The St. Louis Park Arts & Culture Grant Program is accepting applications for 2021 grants.
The application deadline is Sunday, Nov. 1. Artists, art groups, students, community groups and neighborhood, cultural and religious organizations may apply. Applicants do not need to live in St. Louis Park, but projects must take place within the city. Visit stlouispark.org/arts to apply.
A collaborative program of the city of St. Louis Park, St. Louis Park Community and Youth Development Fund and St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts, the program makes grant dollars available every year for music, visual arts, theater, film, multimedia, dance and other art projects. It provides funding for new arts programs that support community pride, connect artists and the community and engage people in creative learning.
