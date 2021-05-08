St. Louis Park is accepting submissions of original poetry to be sandblasted into public sidewalks.
Selected poems will be sandblasted into sidewalks in the Texas Avenue and 36th Street area. Residents, students and those who work in the city or have another meaningful connection may submit up to two original short poems or excerpts. Poetry in all languages is welcome. For more information and to apply, visit stlouispark.org/sidewalk-poetry-program. Poems must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Applicants whose poetry was selected in 2020 are not eligible in 2021. Previous applicants whose poems were not selected in 2020 may resubmit or submit new poems. In 2020, the first year of the sidewalk poetry program, 52 entries were received. Nine poems were selected and placed in sidewalk panels in the Historic Walker Lake Area. Poems can be seen on sidewalks on Lake Street between Dakota Avenue and Walker Street and on Walker Street between Library Lane and The Block restaurant.
For a virtual tour of public art in the city, visit bit.ly/SLPpublicart.
