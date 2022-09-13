St. George’s Episcopal Church, 5224 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park, will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18.
There will be a Festival Eucharist beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a catered lunch, a brief program and dessert. Friends and neighbors may attend. Send reservations to the church office at 952-926-1646.
To honor the church’s longtime support of the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, the church is requesting that visitors bring a food donation.
The church building at Minnetonka Boulevard near Highway 100 began as a Quonset hut. The first services, though, in 1945, were conducted in a band room at St. Louis Park High School. Worship then moved to the American Legion Hall on Excelsior Boulevard, a building smoky with cigarettes Saturday nights, covered up by incense Sunday mornings.
This led to the acquisition of three lots at the corner of Minnetonka Boulevard and Toledo Avenue, where the Quonset hut took root and where two additional buildings eventually rose.
St. George’s formally became a parish in 1947, making 2022 its 75th anniversary.
The Rev. Paul Allick, St. George’s rector from 2008 to 2016, wrote to church members, “When I served you, the thing I valued most was the parish’s long history with the Cursillo Movement,” and how it “created a community with an important unspoken expectation among its membership: personal prayer, study, and service is at the core of Christian life.”
The current rector, the Rev. Tom Gehlsen, said the church is at a crossroads, as “like most mainstream churches,” St. George’s has lost a significant number of members. But he also pointed to the church’s involvement in St. Louis Park programs like STEP, with a contribution of free school supplies every fall, and Perspectives, with its Kids Cafe. Gehlsen said he and the vestry look forward to expanding St. George’s outreach in the community.
