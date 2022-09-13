St. George’s Episcopal Church, 5224 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park, will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18.

There will be a Festival Eucharist beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a catered lunch, a brief program and dessert. Friends and neighbors may attend. Send reservations to the church office at 952-926-1646.

