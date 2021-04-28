Wayzata’s Spring Splash event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the city’s new plaza park, 688 Lake St. E.

Hosted by the Wayzata Conservancy, the event will provide information about youth summer programming from Wayzata Community Education, Wayzata Sailing, the Wayzata Fishing Team, Three Rivers Park District and the Ridgedale YMCA.

There will be free ice cream and hotdogs and games by the YMCA and the Three Rivers Parks on the Go Van (subject to COVID-19 restrictions).

For more information, visit wayzataconservancy.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments