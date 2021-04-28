Wayzata’s Spring Splash event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the city’s new plaza park, 688 Lake St. E.
Hosted by the Wayzata Conservancy, the event will provide information about youth summer programming from Wayzata Community Education, Wayzata Sailing, the Wayzata Fishing Team, Three Rivers Park District and the Ridgedale YMCA.
There will be free ice cream and hotdogs and games by the YMCA and the Three Rivers Parks on the Go Van (subject to COVID-19 restrictions).
For more information, visit wayzataconservancy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.