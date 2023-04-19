FW27NW_IceOutLakeMinnetonka1.jpg

From left: Freshwater emeritus board member Tom Scramstad, board member Wade Campbell and Sgt. Rick Waldon from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol observed ice out on Lake Minnetonka the morning of Wednesday, April 19. (Submitted photo)

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Freshwater, declared ice out at 8:35 a.m. today for Lake Minnetonka. The longstanding tradition of declaring ice out on the popular lake is considered the official start to the boating season.

The ice out is announced when Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol deputies and members of Freshwater, whose founder Dick Gray developed a system for observing ice out on the lake in the 1960s, are able to safely pilot a boat through all of the 14,500-acre lake’s channels and 37 bays without obstruction by ice. 

