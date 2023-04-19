From left: Freshwater emeritus board member Tom Scramstad, board member Wade Campbell and Sgt. Rick Waldon from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol observed ice out on Lake Minnetonka the morning of Wednesday, April 19. (Submitted photo)
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Freshwater, declared ice out at 8:35 a.m. today for Lake Minnetonka. The longstanding tradition of declaring ice out on the popular lake is considered the official start to the boating season.
The ice out is announced when Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol deputies and members of Freshwater, whose founder Dick Gray developed a system for observing ice out on the lake in the 1960s, are able to safely pilot a boat through all of the 14,500-acre lake’s channels and 37 bays without obstruction by ice.
This year’s ice out on Lake Minnetonka is a bit later than the median date of April 13, but well short of the latest recorded ice out on May 5, 2018.
According to Freshwater, large areas of the lake opened during the recent heat wave, but thick ice flows were still impeding access to Gray’s Bay and other portions of the lower lake until this morning.
“We are all extra eager for warm weather this spring and now that we’ve gotten a taste of that much-missed summer heat, we know everyone is ready to get outside,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said. “As you prepare to enjoy the beautiful lakes and sunshine, we want to remind everyone to be safe and responsible near the water.”
Safety tips from the water patrol include:
• Be extra vigilant when operating a boat. There are many navigational buoys on Lake Minnetonka that are not in place yet.
• Wear a life jacket. Current water temperatures are very cold on all bodies of water. If you were to fall in, hypothermia can set in quickly in these conditions.
• When boating or spending time near water, make sure a family member or friend knows your whereabouts and when you plan to return.
• Always supervise children. Parents and caregivers are urged to keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or simply near the water.
• In addition, Sophia’s Law requires that all recreational boats with an enclosed accommodation compartment, including sailboats with motors, must be equipped with a watercraft carbon monoxide detector.
