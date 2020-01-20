Sam Wegner, a family advocate working with unhoused families and a coordinator for the American Indian youth enrichment program, will discuss ways individuals can better engage in transformative change in the community and will share perspectives on direct social service programs 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park.
Or Emet Ritual Leader and Rabbinic Candidate Eva Cohen, along with this year’s B’ Mitzvah students, will lead a short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service to be followed by the program, which is free and open to the public. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow.
For more information, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.