Sam Wegner, a family advocate working with unhoused families and a coordinator for the American Indian youth enrichment program, will discuss ways individuals can better engage in transformative change in the community and will share perspectives on direct social service programs 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park.

Or Emet Ritual Leader and Rabbinic Candidate Eva Cohen, along with this year’s B’ Mitzvah students, will lead a short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service to be followed by the program, which is free and open to the public. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow.

For more information, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.

