Fred Wysoki, retired teacher and documentary filmmaker, will discuss what he learned about his father’s survival through 22 concentration camps from videotapes recovered after his father’s death.
The event, titled “Stories My Father Never Told Me: A Holocaust Survivor’s Story from the Grave,” will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park.
A Polish Jew, Jack Wysoki arrived in St. Paul after World War II with an eighth-grade education and limited trade skills. He started a butcher’s shop in St. Paul and went on to become a successful entrepreneur. He generally did not talk about how he spent his teenage years being shuffled from one concentration camp to the next, but late in his life he agreed to be interviewed by the USC Shoah Foundation. He did so on condition that his family not see the video until after his death. After Jack died, Fred sat for hours listening to his father tell stories about his life before and during the war.
Or Emet Ritual Leader and Rabbinic Candidate Eva Cohen, along with this year’s B’ Mitzvah students, will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service at 10 a.m., to be followed by the program. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
