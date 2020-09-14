The Green Line Light Rail Extension, also called the Southwest LRT project, has received its Full Funding Grant Agreement from the Federal Transit Administration. The approval was announced Sept. 14 by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, along with county and city officials.
The agreement provides federal funds as a match to more than a billion dollars of local funding and clears the way for the completion of Minnesota’s largest ever public works project. The $928.8 million FFGA will cover nearly half of the $2.003 billion project.
Construction of the project started in November 2018 and signs of progress can be seen throughout the project’s alignment. From Eden Prairie to Minneapolis construction crews have been busy building tunnels, bridges and stations in anticipation for opening day 2023.
The agreement was fully executed by Metropolitan Council officials on Sept. 14. Execution of the agreement represents the final step in the process, after a 30-day congressional notification.
Southwest LRT is a 14.5-mile line with 16 stations serving Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
