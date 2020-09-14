The progress as of June 26 on the Prairie Center Drive LRT Bridge in Eden Prairie. According to the Met Council’s update, the bridge begins on the north side of the SouthWest Transit park-and-ride, follows Prairie Center Drive past Purgatory Park and then crosses the road to land on a hill by Bachman’s/Costco. The bridge is being built near the SouthWest station. As the photo shows, to enhance the pedestrian experience and create interest, the piers have concrete forms that highlight the Eden Prairie community and the natural environment. (Photo courtesy of Met Council)