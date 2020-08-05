The Full Funding Grant Agreement for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project has been advanced by the Trump Administration.
The move was announced Wednesday by the Metropolitan Council, Hennepin County and the cities of Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The signal from the administration means the agreement moves to Congress for a 30-day notification. The local organizations are hopeful the agreement will be awarded after the 30-day period, according to the release announcing the update.
The $2.03 billion project, now under construction from Minneapolis, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, and is expected to be finished and operational by 2023. The 14.5-mile line will include 16 stations and is the largest infrastructure project in the state’s history.
“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of decades of hard work by project staff, elected officials, corridor cities, and community advocates who all worked tirelessly to bring this essential project to fruition,” said Jan Callison, Hennepin County Commissioner from Minnetonka and Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority Chair. “This is a critical leg of our planned light rail network that will work alongside our roads, bridges, bikeways and walkways to carry our region into the future and prepare us for long-term growth and success. Now that the President’s administration has taken this step, I am confident members of Congress will also see the incredible value this project provides for the communities it will serve, the Twin Cities region, and the State of Minnesota.”
Construction on the project began in November 2018. The Federal Transit Administration granted the project four Letters of No Prejudice, which allowed local money to be spent and construction to advance.
“When I was appointed Met Council Chair, Governor Walz charged me to work with the Trump Administration to ensure Southwest LRT receives its Full Funding Grant Agreement. I am grateful for the strong collaboration with FTA, their recognition of the project’s benefits and notifying Congress,” said Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle. “I believe in transit and I believe in Southwest LRT and all the benefits it will bring to not only the Metro but for the State of Minnesota. We have already seen the private sector investment along the alignment, and we have heard from the community, which shares our enthusiasm for this project. I have no doubt members of Congress will also see these benefits.”
