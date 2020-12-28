Southwest Light Rail Transit construction paused for the holidays Dec. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 3, but is set to return to full swing Monday, Jan. 4, according to the Metropolitan Council. Crews still have been scheduled to stop by locations along the line for maintenance and security checks. In a photo provided in a December Met Council update, crews can be seen working on the Beltline Boulevard pedestrian bridge in St. Louis Park, installing the metal stair towers as an alternative option for accessing the pedestrian bridge. (Submitted photo)
