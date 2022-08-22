Included in the department’s reports Aug. 4-17 were these incidents:
Aug. 4 - At around 10:12 p.m., a 41-year-old Mound man was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI with a BAC of 0.19 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Manitou and Interlachen in Tonka Bay.
Aug. 6 - At around 12:16 a.m., a 29-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI with a BAC of 0.32 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near 2nd Street and Mill Street in Excelsior.
- Driver stated water was spilled in the car and she was trying to take care of it. This somehow resulted in her vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a sign. No injuries reported.
Aug. 10 - At around 2:07 a.m., a 18-year-old Chisago woman was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI with a BAC of 0.19 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.
- At around 3:10 a.m., a 19-year-old Golden Valley woman was arrested for a DWI pending results after attempting to pick up passengers from a previous arrest near Highway 7 and County Road 101 in Minnetonka.
Aug. 11 - At around 7:55 p.m., a 63-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona man was arrested for a 4th degree DWI with a BAC of 0.12 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.
Aug. 14 - At around 12:55 a.m., a 25-year-old Minnetrista woman was arrested for a 4th degree DWI with a BAC of 0.08 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.
