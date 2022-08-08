Included in the department’s reports July 21 through Aug. 3 were these incidents:
July 21 - At around 8:58 a.m., a 26-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for a 4th degree DWI with a BAC of 0.13 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood.
July 24 - At around 5:32 p.m., a 23-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for a 2nd degree DWI after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Lakeview Avenue in Tonka Bay and refused a test.
July 29 - A 26-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for a 4th DWI with a BAC of 0.13 after he was stopped for multiple traffic violations near Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood.
July 30 - At around 1:05 a.m., a 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a 4th degree DWI with a BAC of 0.14 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.
- At around 10:43 p.m., a 37-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for a DWI after officers stopped her for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood.
- At around 10:54 p.m., a 42-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for a 4th degree DWI with a BAC of 0.10 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Oak Street in Excelsior.
July 31 - At around 2:33 a.m., a 23-year-old Mequon, Wisconsin woman was arrested for a 4th degree DWI with a BAC of 0.15 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and County Road 101 in Minnetonka.
- At around 8:28 a.m., a 39-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for felony domestic assault after officers received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred near Mill Street in Excelsior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.