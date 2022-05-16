The members of the newly formed South Lake Minnetonka Memorial Day Community Committee have announced the full schedule for Memorial Day Events starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
In partnership with the American Clarence Clofer Post 259, local VFWs, and Veteran Services, the committee is organizing a series of events honoring those who have died in service to our nation.
The day begins with Graveside Services, followed by a program at Excelsior Elementary School. After the program, veterans scout troops, local police departments, family and friends of veterans, and the Excelsior Fire District will line up for the 1-mile parade down Water Street in Excelsior to the Graveside Ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Parade watchers that are able to walk are asked to continue the tradition of following the parade to the ceremony that includes a 21-gun salute, “Taps,” the presentation of memorials at the war monument and flag folding by the Excelsior Fire Department. After the ceremony, the American Legion will host its traditional social gathering.
This year the goal is to have more veterans and the families and friends of veterans participate in the events. Rides for Veterans that have mobility challenges can contact the committee so a ride in the parade can be provided either in a fire truck, classic or special vehicle.
Family and friends of veterans are invited to honor the veteran in their life in the parade by carrying pictures, posters, banners, mementos from their life, uniforms, and flags.
Parade participants are asked to RSVP at kelliemr@msn.com or call/text 952-217-2351 so the Memorial Day Community Committee can plan accordingly.
Check out the new South Lake Minnetonka Memorial Day Facebook Page. For more information: Contact Committee Member Kellie Murphy Ringate at 952-217-2351; American Legion Post 259 Commander Boone Day at 952-474-3982; and Committee Member Nick Ruehl at 612-889-2851
