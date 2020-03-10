The League of Women Voters South Tonka and the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the annual South Lake Mayors Forum. The event will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road.

The mayors from Excelsior, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Greenwood, Woodland, Minnetrista and Deephaven will discuss issues of concern and interest in their cities. Each mayor will present a short update of happenings in their city followed by a question and answer session. The public is encouraged to attend and submit written questions at the event. The event will be moderated by league members.

The forum will be recorded and rebroadcast by Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission at lmcc-tv.org.

Info: lwvsouthtonka.org

