A St. Louis Park Buddhist temple will celebrate the Songkran Thai New Year Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The festival will take place at Wat Promwachirayan, also known as Wat Thai of Minnesota, 2544 Hwy. 100 S.
Songkran is a celebration of the Thai New Year and the healing it ushers in during the transition from last year into the new year, according to the temple.
“It is a time of blessing, renewal and coming together as a community to uplift and celebrate,” the temple’s statement says.
The event is set to include performances of traditional Thai music and dancing along with Thai street food and desserts.
“This festival will be a celebration of our Thai culture and the power of renewal in the New Year,” the statement says. “During a year that has been filled with division and pain the Thai Cultural Council is honored to be planning this event to help foster community celebration and connection for the New Year. Our goal is to foster a space where members of our community, the community of St. Louis Park and the surrounding Twin Cities community can come to celebrate the Thai New Year and work towards growth and healing together.”
Festival organizers will follow state and city health guidelines. Customers can order food online, over the phone or in person. Food preparers will wear masks, gloves and hats. Handwashing stations will be available.
Meals can be taken to go or eaten on the distanced mats on the lawn.
Info: watthaimn.us
