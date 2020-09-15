Three Rivers Park District will conduct deer hunts intended to keep deer herds in balance with available habitat. This will necessitate the closing or partial closing of some parks during the hunts.
Archery deer hunts will take place in a number of parks, which will remain open and will allow access to paved and turf trails, dog areas, horse trails, golf courses, and picnic areas during the hunt period. These include:
Lake Rebecca Park Reserve, Rockford – Sept. 25-27 and Dec. 13-15
Fish Lake Regional Park, Maple Grove – Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 26-28
Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Brooklyn Park – Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 26-28
Gale Woods Farm, Minnetrista – Sept. 28-30 and Nov. 2-4
Baker Park Reserve, Medina – Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1
French Regional Park, Plymouth – Oct. 5-7 and Nov. 2-4
Eagle Lake Regional Park, Plymouth – Oct. 12-14 and Nov. 9-11
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, Rogers – Oct. 16-18 and Nov. 20-22
A shotgun deer hunt is scheduled for Nov. 14-15 at Elm Creek Park Reserve, Maple Grove and Dayton. During the hunt, Elm Creek Park will be closed to all park visitors.
Three Rivers Park District selects a limited number of archery hunters by a lottery through the Metro Bowhunters Resource Base. A limited number of shotgun hunters are selected by the Department of Natural Resources. Hunters have already been selected for this year’s hunts.
In addition to temporarily closing the parks to the public during the shotgun hunts, the district takes measures to ensure the safety of nearby residents. For parks that have homes adjacent to park borders, shotgun hunting boundaries are established well within park property. Hunters may not go beyond these boundaries unless they are accompanied by a park police officer.
