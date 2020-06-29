St. Louis Park City Hall opened for absentee voting beginning Friday, June 26. Voting will be available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. City staff members are still encouraging people who have other business with the city to continue conducting as many activities as possible online, including contacting staff by phone or email. Contact information is available at stlouispark.org/government/staff-directory.
The Municipal Service Center also opened June 26. It is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for required in-person business. The police department lobby is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. St. Louis Park fire stations remain closed to the public.
The St. Louis Park Recreation Center and Recreation Outdoor Center are open on a limited basis for ice rental and for in-person program registration. The Oak Hill Park Splash Pad opened June 22 and the Aquatic Park opened July 1.
The new interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center is not yet open to the public. Trails and outdoors areas remain open to visitors.
Info: stlouispark.org
