With a forecast for snow accumulation of 2 inches or more, the City of Eden Prairie this afternoon declared a Snow Event effective Dec. 30–31.

  • As soon as snow accumulation reaches two inches, a Snow Emergency is in effect.
  • Once the Snow Emergency begins, do not park on city streets until noon Tuesday, Dec. 31.
  • Crews will work to maintain safe and passable roadways and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup beginning at 3 a.m.

Important reminders:

  • Place trash containers behind the curb line, not in the street.
  • Remove basketball hoops and any other objects from the street.
  • Help by shoveling around fire hydrants and mailboxes, and clearing nearby sidewalks.
  • It is illegal to place snow from your property onto the public roadway.

Info: edenprairie.org/Snow

