With a forecast for snow accumulation of 2 inches or more, the City of Eden Prairie this afternoon declared a Snow Event effective Dec. 30–31.
- As soon as snow accumulation reaches two inches, a Snow Emergency is in effect.
- Once the Snow Emergency begins, do not park on city streets until noon Tuesday, Dec. 31.
- Crews will work to maintain safe and passable roadways and perform a full curb-to-curb cleanup beginning at 3 a.m.
Important reminders:
- Place trash containers behind the curb line, not in the street.
- Remove basketball hoops and any other objects from the street.
- Help by shoveling around fire hydrants and mailboxes, and clearing nearby sidewalks.
- It is illegal to place snow from your property onto the public roadway.
Info: edenprairie.org/Snow
