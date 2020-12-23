Due to anticipated snowfall amounts, a snow emergency will be in effect in the City of St. Louis Park starting 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

During a snow emergency, on-street parking is prohibited. Any vehicle parked on an unplowed street during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. Visit www.slpsnow.org for more ways to stay informed about snow emergencies and snow removal, and to find out when the snow emergency has ended.

