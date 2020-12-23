Due to anticipated snowfall amounts, a snow emergency will be in effect in the City of St. Louis Park starting 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
During a snow emergency, on-street parking is prohibited. Any vehicle parked on an unplowed street during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. Visit www.slpsnow.org for more ways to stay informed about snow emergencies and snow removal, and to find out when the snow emergency has ended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.